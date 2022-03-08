BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Stock Price Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) were down 9.3% during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 19,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 329,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA boosted its position in BRP Group by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

