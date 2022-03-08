Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $75.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 88,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,758,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

