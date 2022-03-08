DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $110.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 34578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $205.06.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

