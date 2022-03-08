International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $943.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

