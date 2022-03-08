Elaine Whelan Purchases 26,800 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($130,277.78).

CRE opened at GBX 360.50 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £595.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 350.50 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.56.

Get Conduit alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -0.94%.

CRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.39) to GBX 615 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Conduit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.