Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.95 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.