Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

NYSE:MAA opened at $212.05 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $132.87 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,469,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.