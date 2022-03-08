KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SciPlay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 577,310 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

