Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Lowered by Cormark

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SES. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

TSE:SES opened at C$5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.23. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

