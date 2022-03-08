Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Buys £10,018.89 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill bought 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,018.89 ($13,127.48).

Adam Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncimmune alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Hill bought 5,669 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £9,523.92 ($12,478.93).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Adam Hill bought 5,988 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £9,999.96 ($13,102.67).

Shares of ONC opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.80. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105.93 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.63 ($3.43). The firm has a market cap of £92.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.