Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Buys £10,018.89 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill bought 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,018.89 ($13,127.48).

Adam Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Hill bought 5,669 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £9,523.92 ($12,478.93).
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, Adam Hill bought 5,988 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £9,999.96 ($13,102.67).

Shares of ONC opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.80. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105.93 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.63 ($3.43). The firm has a market cap of £92.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Oncimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

