Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Expands By 27.7%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

