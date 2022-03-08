HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.33 million, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCI Group by 114.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCI Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

