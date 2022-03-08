PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
PNM stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
