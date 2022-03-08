PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

