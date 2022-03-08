Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

NYSE:CCU opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.