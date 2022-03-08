SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 504,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $477.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.19.
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
