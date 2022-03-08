SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 504,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $477.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

