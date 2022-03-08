Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 58.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 18.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $49,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

