Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
FTEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.