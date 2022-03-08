Information Services Group (III) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $326.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 158,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Information Services Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 71,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.