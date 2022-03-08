Information Services Group (III) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Information Services Group stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $326.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Information Services Group (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
