Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

