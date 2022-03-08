NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

