NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NeuroPace stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroPace (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroPace (NPCE)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.