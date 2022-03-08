AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) to report $46.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.65 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.18 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,922. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $257.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.