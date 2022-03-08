CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Equities analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.16 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $245.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $256.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $472.92 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

LOTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LOTZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 757,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,058. The company has a market cap of $190.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.18. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CarLotz in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

