Antiample Price Tops $0.0025 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

