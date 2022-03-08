AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) were down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.
