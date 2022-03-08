Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 206,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 132,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIQ. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelso Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81,034 shares during the period.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.