Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Down 2.8%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.94. Approximately 1,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39.
About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B)
See Also
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.