LunchMoney Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $249,247.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

