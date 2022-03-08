Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.77 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $187,768.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

