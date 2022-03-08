$34.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $34.72 million. Iteris posted sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

ITI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 315,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,560. The company has a market cap of $124.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530 over the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 196,687 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

