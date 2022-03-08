Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Joanne Musselle Buys 18,860 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

Shares of HSX stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 827.20 ($10.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,385,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 890.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

