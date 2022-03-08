Analysts Expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE VC traded down $7.42 on Monday, hitting $97.58. 433,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,247. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

