Eastside Distilling (EAST) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.41 Eastside Distilling Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -27.90

Eastside Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eastside Distilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1264 1441 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 114.40%. Given Eastside Distilling’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

