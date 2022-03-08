Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $399,189.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.54 or 0.06589880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00259367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00725859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00068384 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00415335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00306758 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

