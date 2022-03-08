Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.25 and last traded at C$38.25. Approximately 6,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

