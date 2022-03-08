Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.25 and last traded at C$38.25. Approximately 6,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.73.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.
