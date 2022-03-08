PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading Up 0.4%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 12,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

