Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $26.06 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $123.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

