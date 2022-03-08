Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to post sales of $166.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.63 million and the highest is $169.18 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $636.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.97 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $773.93 million, with estimates ranging from $761.52 million to $782.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRAD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 474,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.