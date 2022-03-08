Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.95 million and the highest is $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $5.05 on Monday, hitting $72.86. 370,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,553. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,071,000 after buying an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

