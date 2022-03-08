Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ GH traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. 1,497,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,397. Guardant Health has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $169.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

