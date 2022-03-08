Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will announce $165.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.55 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 201,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,667. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

