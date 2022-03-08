Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

SAVE traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,361,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,983. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

