Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Hits $102.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $566,315.46 and $102.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,701.22 or 0.99815783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00074918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00229362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00138051 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00268117 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001370 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030715 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,917,975 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.