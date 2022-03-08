Tycoon (TYC) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $56,195.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

