ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $10.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. ADT’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -34.15%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

