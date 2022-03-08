Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $42.55. 7,344,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707,935. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,668,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,157,000 after purchasing an additional 168,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

