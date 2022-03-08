General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

