Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.53 Million

Analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will report $51.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the highest is $62.44 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $27.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $271.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $286.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350.90 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

EB traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 30.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,253 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 48.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.