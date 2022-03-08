EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
