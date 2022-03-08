Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $33.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 3,846,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

