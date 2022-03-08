TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $721.94.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $41.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $591.97. 634,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,690. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

