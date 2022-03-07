PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 261,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CNXN traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. 30,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $51.47.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,427 shares of company stock worth $1,891,897. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

